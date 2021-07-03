SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of SciPlay worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $9,521,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $2,723,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.