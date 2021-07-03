ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0476 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $6,557.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,848,686 coins and its circulating supply is 36,165,075 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

