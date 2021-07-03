Scrypta Hits Market Capitalization of $120,655.31 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Scrypta has a total market cap of $120,655.31 and $10.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007531 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 140% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,183,200 coins and its circulating supply is 17,383,200 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

