Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

