Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 4,163,699 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.