Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 4,163,699 shares.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.
