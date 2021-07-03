Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS SRCH remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735. Searchlight Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Searchlight Minerals
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.