Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Down 23.5% in June

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SRCH remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735. Searchlight Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

