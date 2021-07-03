Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

SCTBF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Securitas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of SCTBF stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50. Securitas has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

