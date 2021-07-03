SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,109 ($14.49). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,109 ($14.49), with a volume of 1,253,372 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.12).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

