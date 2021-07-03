Semux (SEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $352,736.57

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $352,736.57 and approximately $68.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016978 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002735 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.