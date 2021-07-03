Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.87

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.87 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.33). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 247,242 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £581.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

