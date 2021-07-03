Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.55

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.55 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 111.80 ($1.46). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.46), with a volume of 3,240,066 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

