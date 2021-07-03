Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 26.5% in June

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 659,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of Sernova stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,168. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $298.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

