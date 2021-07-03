Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.05% of Service Properties Trust worth $40,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

