ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 184.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 3.1% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.29.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.83. 681,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,780. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

