ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $551.83 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

