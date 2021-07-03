Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SVT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

