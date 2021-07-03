SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,486 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,524 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC opened at $47.99 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

