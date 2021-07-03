SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,192,000 after buying an additional 281,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,538,000 after buying an additional 47,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 121,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.65 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

