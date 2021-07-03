SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 285.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $170.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.01. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $104.04 and a one year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

