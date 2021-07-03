SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,552 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.