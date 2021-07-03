SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CATY opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.18.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.