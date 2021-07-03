SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $277.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

