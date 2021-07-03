SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

