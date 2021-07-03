SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 167,378 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.98.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

