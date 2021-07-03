SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

