SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

