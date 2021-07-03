SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 397 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after buying an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,222.87.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $953.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,071.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $550.09 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,089 shares of company stock worth $47,975,909 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

