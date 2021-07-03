SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,569 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,569 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

