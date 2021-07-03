SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,918 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CoreLogic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in CoreLogic by 1.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CoreLogic by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

