SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,993 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 45.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 46.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.17. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

