SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 92.8% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 42,441 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 18.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 30.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,026,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

