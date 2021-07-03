Shadows Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Shadows has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $658,187.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018005 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 133.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00752315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.