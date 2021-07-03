Sharder (SS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,855.00

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $883,056.52 and approximately $78,855.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

