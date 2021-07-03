SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.10

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as high as $16.90. SharpSpring shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 211,210 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $216.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,018,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 61.2% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,227 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

