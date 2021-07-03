SHIBA INU (SHIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.42 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $3.42 billion and $398.44 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00139310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00169411 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.85 or 1.00028778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.48 or 0.00886883 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

