SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0002

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. SHIELD has a market cap of $107,579.10 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,758.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.75 or 0.06406348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.53 or 0.01460163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00403283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00164783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00619347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00419262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00339506 BTC.

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

