Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to report sales of $112.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $118.70 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $67.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $483.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

FOUR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of -92.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

