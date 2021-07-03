Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $76.10

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.10 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 80.74 ($1.05). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 70,117 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.10. The company has a market capitalization of £38.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other Shoe Zone news, insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith acquired 900,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £720,576 ($941,437.16).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

