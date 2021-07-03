Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Grows By 27.3%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

