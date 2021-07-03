Short Interest in Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Decreases By 26.5%

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AZFL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.