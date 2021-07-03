Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 24.3%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 802,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASTC opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Astrotech has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.14.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,686.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 567,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

