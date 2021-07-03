Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expands By 29.1%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 479,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,277,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 8,673.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 542,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 535,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 143,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,902. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.35.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

