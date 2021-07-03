Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expands By 31.7%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

