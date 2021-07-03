Short Interest in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Increases By 30.9%

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.72.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). Capitala Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPTA shares. TheStreet raised Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,826.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $216,488. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

