Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Grows By 27.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE LFC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. 702,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

