Short Interest in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Declines By 26.7%

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 49,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,185. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 282.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of EuroDry worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EDRY. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

