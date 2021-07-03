Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Drops By 24.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.39. 10,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,613. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $93.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.05.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

