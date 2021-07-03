Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expands By 30.0%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY stock remained flat at $$5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.