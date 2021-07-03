Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Increases By 29.5%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of IT stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.69. 1,151,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $255.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

