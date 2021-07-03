Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Rises By 27.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,661,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 28,808,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,735.9 days.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Great Wall Motor in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 2,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,915. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.